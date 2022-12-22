Yorkshire ambulance stands down critical incident
- Published
A critical incident which was declared by Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) due to soaring demand has been stood down.
The trust put the measure in place on Tuesday as it saw pressures "impacting on its ability to respond safely to patients".
The ambulance service will remain on its highest level of alert status, a spokesperson said, due to high demand.
They advised people to only call an ambulance in a serious emergency.
Increased "clinical support" will be available in the organisation's 999 and 111 call centres and patients are being advised to make their own way to hospital when it is safe to do so.
Nick Smith, executive director of operations at YAS, said: "The public have an important role to play in helping to relieve some of the pressures we are under.
"Please only call 999 for an ambulance when it is a serious or life-threatening emergency. This will help us to focus our efforts on our most poorly patients."
He urged people not to phone the trust back to check where the ambulance is, but to notify the emergency services if the patient's condition worsens or if an ambulance is no longer required.
The critical incident was declared the day before ambulance staff went out on strike in England and Wales over pay, on Wednesday.
