How York pub crawl transformed US airman into Santa Blake
A former US airman has told how his resemblance to Santa Claus has raised much-needed funds to help the families of sick children in Yorkshire.
Grandfather-of-five Blake Meyer has been playing Father Christmas at events since 2016, refusing to accept payment.
Instead, families can make a donation, should they choose, to the Yorkshire Children's Trust charity.
He makes between 30 and 50 visits a year throughout Yorkshire and, to date, has raised about £18,000.
Mr Meyer, of Otley, West Yorkshire, said: "It's nice to be able to give something back to Yorkshire families."
The 58-year-old told the BBC how it all began.
"When I left the US Air Force after 20 years, I let my beard and my belly grow out," he said.
In 2016, he joined friends for a Christmas jumper pub crawl around York.
"On the train there, I noticed children and their parents were waving at me," he recalled.
"One little girl actually got up out of her seat, ran up to me and hugged me. I then realised they actually thought I was Santa."
Touring the pubs, drinkers also commented on his strong resemblance to the man who embodies the spirit of Christmas.
A friend suggested to Mr Meyer that he had "the perfect personality" to play Santa.
Santa Blake, as he calls himself, was born.
"I didn't want to profit from it so I began researching charities," he said. "That's when I came across Yorkshire Children's Trust."
Most of his Santa performances are in support of the charity.
"Over the years I've been to schools, churches, hospices, all kind of places," said Mr Meyer.
"Christmas is a really expensive time. It's tough being a kid right now. I'm pleased to be helping keep alive the magic of Christmas.
"I've had parents contact me thanking me for giving their kid another year of believing. The smiles make it all worthwhile."
'One of Santa's helpers'
Santa's Bingley Grotto, run by Bob and Pamela Firth at their home in the West Yorkshire town, was among his busiest visits this year - with about 500 children turning up.
Despite the pull of high-tech gadgets, Mr Meyer said traditional toys still featured highly on children's wish-lists.
"Dolls and bikes are still very popular choices," he said. "And that's wonderful."
And what do his own grandchildren make of his seasonal job?
"They know Grampy Blake, as they call me, is one of Santa's helpers," he said.
