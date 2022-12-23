Ossett: Man charged after car stolen with child inside

South ParadeGoogle
The incident happened on South Parade in Ossett, near Wakefield

A man has been charged after a car was stolen from a driveway with a child still inside.

The vehicle was taken from a property on South Parade in Ossett shortly before 16:30 GMT on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Joseph Paul Swift, 41, of Teall Street, Ossett, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and a child abduction offence.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics