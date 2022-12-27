Keighley: Uncertain future of fire-hit Peaky Blinders mill
Work is underway to secure the future of a fire hit mill, which was used as a set for hit TV shows Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.
A blaze engulfed the historic Dalton Mills complex in Keighley on 3 March.
Much of the building was destroyed, but a Heritage England report later found it did not need to be demolished.
The fate of the complex has been raised at a meeting of Bradford Council where Keighley councillor Caroline Firth said its potential was "huge."
Ms Firth described the mill as one of the town's "heritage gems" and asked how work on its future was progressing.
The council executive revealed that the building had recently changed hands and said officers were keen to liaise with the building's new owners to "explore options".
They said they also wanted to decide on the short-term stabilisation and safety of the site and "recognised the importance of Dalton Mills both to Keighley and the district".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the meeting was also told the council was engaging Historic England to "explore what support they can access."
Councillor Alex Ross Shaw, executive for regeneration, planning and transport, said: "It is a magnificent building, and it is a tragic site to see it in its current state.
"Hopefully the building gets a settled ownership and we can go from there."
