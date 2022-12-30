Bradford: Man 'critical' after being hit by Land Rover
- Published
A man is critically ill in hospital after being struck by a Land Rover towing a trailer in Bradford.
The 47-year-old pedestrian was hit by the vehicle on Little Horton Lane at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A force spokesperson said: "The driver has been spoken to and is helping police with their inquiries."
Officers would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle just before the incident.
