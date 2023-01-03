Bradford: Landmark Midland Hotel goes up for sale with £3m price tag
A landmark Bradford hotel which has played host to the rich and famous has gone up for sale.
The Midland Hotel, listed with a guide price of £3m, is described as one of the city's "most famous buildings".
Opened in 1890, the hotel was built by the Midland Railway Company and was seen as a showpiece for the firm's northern operation.
Over time, it has hosted guests such as Laurel and Hardy, singer Paul Robeson, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles.
According to its current owners, the Peel Group, the building boasts some of the "finest Victorian interiors in the city", including a passageway with floor to ceiling decorative Burmantofts tiles.
The Peel Group website details how, in 1905, the famous Shakespearean actor Sir Henry Irving died on the hotel's main staircase after appearing at the nearby Theatre Royal.
It adds that Irving was "attended by his manager Bram Stoker, better known as the originator of Dracula".
Meanwhile, a plaque in the Midland Hotel's reception marks the stay of another famous entertainer, George Formby, who performed at the city's Alhambra Theatre in 1940.
The website adds: "Almost every Prime Minister up to Harold Wilson stayed in the hotel."
