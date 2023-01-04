Work to improve energy efficiency at Todmorden Sports Centre nears end
A £1.7m project to improve the energy efficiency of a sports centre and swimming pool is nearing completion.
The work has involved replacing an end-of-life heating system at Todmorden Sports Centre as well as installing a new filtration system and solar panels.
Calderdale Council previously said the centre was one of the most carbon-emitting buildings it owned.
The work, due to finish in March, will help the authority reach its target of being net zero by 2038.
Andrew Sharpe, the council's lead for contracts and commercial, said: "At the moment we will complete by the end of March and it's going really, really well.
"Also we have put microfiltration in, that's fully commissioned and operational now and people on site are delighted with water quality in the pool."
The project has been funded by £1.7m from the government along with a council contribution of £350,000.
It is one of a number of Calderdale Council's projects for Todmorden that are reaching fruition, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Planned work at Todmorden Library is now complete along with work to relocate Todmorden Town Council into the town hall.
