Huddersfield: CCTV images issued over primary school arson
- Published
A primary school in Huddersfield was seriously damaged in an arson attack on New Year's Day, police have said.
Four sheds and the school roof at Rowley Lane Junior and Infants in Lepton were affected by the blaze.
West Yorkshire Police issued CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with the attack which happened between 15:30 and 16:00 GMT on 1 January.
It urged anyone who recognised him or has information about the offence to contact police.
Insp Andy Barraclough, of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the fire had caused "significant damage to outbuildings at the school".
He said although nobody was believed to have been hurt in the incident "clearly any fire has the potential to have very serious consequences".
