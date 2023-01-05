Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle
A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle.
The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax.
West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday.
The Calderdale Valleys police team wrote: "If the load is twice as long as your van and maybe even longer than a bus, it's perhaps a wise idea to find a different way of transporting it.
"The driver learned this lesson the hard way."
