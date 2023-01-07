Leeds: Crackdown to tackle nuisance motorcyclists
Disruptive motorcyclists who cause noise late at night could face on-the-spot fines in a crackdown.
Leeds City Council has said it could introduce a public space protection order (PSPO) similar to those in place to stop people drinking in the street.
The plan follows reports of noise from motorbikes regularly keeping people awake at night in east and south Leeds.
One council official said young people "having time on their hands" was part of the problem.
Paul Money from the council's safer stronger communities team, said: "I think the issue of anti-social use of vehicles, and motorcycles in particular, is a significant one that's been experienced in a lot of communities "
Mr Money said the council was working with the police on a possible PSPO for "the whole of the city", with less punitive measures also being considered.
He said public money had helped fund a scheme in Seacroft, where 15 young people had been taught mechanic skills, as well as how to ride vehicles safely and legally.
The scheme had "proved to be effective" in tackling the problem, he said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Mr Money said the enforcement approach was something the council would continue with, but that its preference was to stop issues at source.
He added: "Our approach is being developed and enhanced over time."
