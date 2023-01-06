Amber Deakin: Woman, 18, killed in Bradford police chase crash named
An 18-year-old woman who died after the car she was travelling in overturned during a police chase has been named.
Amber Deakin was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Vectra when it crashed on Baildon Road, near Pasture Road, in Bradford at about 23:45 GMT on Tuesday.
The car was being pursued by officers after the driver failed to stop for police on Otley Road in Shipley about seven minutes before the crash.
Two men arrested in connection with the crash have been released on bail.
Five other people - four men and a woman - were treated for injuries sustained in the collision.
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses and said it wanted to speak to drivers of cars overtaken by the Vectra, which was carrying six people, prior to the crash.
A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as the vehicle was being pursued at the time of the crash, officers said.
The IOPC has since declared an independent investigation into the collision.
