Halifax: Woman, 76, dies in head-on crash on A644
A woman has died and a man has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Halifax, police have said.
A Ford Fiesta was in collision with a Ford Prius travelling in the opposite direction on the A644 Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road at about 11:00 GMT on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The 76-year-old Fiesta driver died in hospital, while the Prius driver is being treated for serious injuries.
Police are appealing for asnyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.
