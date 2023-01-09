Hunt for Holmfirth thief who trailed victim, 84, on bus
An 84-year-old man fought back against a thief who tried to rob him after following him off a bus, police said.
The victim was attacked by the man on Tuesday 3 January on Bridge Lane in Holmfirth after the pair got off a bus at a nearby stop.
After alighting the bus on Station Road, the thief trailed the man before trying to rob him at about 11:20 GMT.
West Yorkshire Police said the suspect was white, tall, aged about 40 and wore dark clothing and a dark hat.
They appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.
