Bradford home damaged as car smashes through lounge wall
- Published
A house has been left severely damaged after a car "deliberately" rammed into the front of it, police have said.
The home, on Loxley Close, Bradford, was targeted at about 23:10 GMT on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Photos show a vehicle was also hit, pushing it into the integral garage, while the front living room window and wall was destroyed.
A vehicle, described by officers as "a large, black 4x4", is being sought by police.
Nobody from inside the detached property was hurt during the incident, police added.
"Officers are treating the collision as deliberate and enquiries are under way," West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said a previous incident of criminal damage on the street may be linked to a series of other attacks in the city.
In October, police said the earlier incident and damage at other locations was part of an ongoing feud.
Any witnesses to the latest incident are asked to get in touch with police.
