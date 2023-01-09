Rob Burrow marathon: MND centre staff prepare for running challenge
Staff at an MND centre being created with money raised for Rob Burrow have said he is their inspiration as they prepare to run a marathon in his name.
The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is being built in Leeds using money from fundraising, including challenges by his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield.
Rob's wife Lindsey is also taking part in the new marathon in the city.
She said it would be "tough" but people with MND "have it tough every day".
Nurse Naomi Unsworth said staff at Seacroft Hospital where the MND centre is being built were keen to make the current experience for patients better.
Last year, it was announced that a new marathon would be launched to honour the former rugby league player, with money raised going towards paying for the £5m centre.
The first running event will take place on 14 May.
Ms Unsworth said staff at the centre were "putting their feet where their mouth is".
She added: "Working within the MND team, I can see the environment we work in and while we all try our very best, we know it can be a lot better of an experience for our patients.
"So, I really believe in the centre and trying to get there for it."
Rugby star Kevin Sinfield spearheaded the campaign for the centre with him raising £1.5m for charity after he completed seven ultra marathons in seven days.
He played with Rob, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019 after he retired from the game.
Lindsey Burrow said it had been tough finding time to go out training while looking after her husband and their children.
"You see what Rob and what the MND community are going through and it kind of spurs you on and you just want to do that little bit to help them and to show them that you care," she said.
"Doing the marathon, yes, it will be tough, but they have it tough every day."
Mrs Burrow, who works in the NHS as a physiotherapist, said it would be "fantastic" to see her colleagues who are also taking on the challenge.
"It will be great to have so many people out there, along the route and people to come out and support it."
