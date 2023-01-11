Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff strike over pay and conditions
Published
Striking ambulance workers have formed picket lines across Yorkshire in a dispute over pay and working conditions.
Members of the Unison and GMB unions are taking action after rejecting the government's 4% pay offer.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said there would be "significant disruption", but people with life-threatening illnesses would still get an ambulance.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the strike was an "unnecessary disruption".
Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said the industrial action was in response to the "NHS's crushing recruitment and retention crisis" and the government's 4% pay offer which was a "massive real-terms pay cut".
Paramedic Chris Whitehead, who joined the picket line outside Hoyland Ambulance Station in Barnsley, said the dispute was not just about pay.
"When I started this job 14 years ago I could respond to 10 emergencies in a shift," he said.
"Now I'm lucky if I can do two. We're often queueing outside hospitals for hours."
Almost 1,500 GMB members are striking for 24 hours from midnight to midnight.
There was previous industrial action on 21 December.
Ms Harrison said ministers had "dithered and postured, wasting valuable time" in negotiating a settlement
"The public expects the government to treat this dispute seriously - it's time they got on with it," she said.
Mr Barclay said the government had contingency plans in place, including support from the military,
"Today's ambulance strike is an unwelcome return to unnecessary disruption and comes at a time when the NHS is already under huge pressure from Covid and flu," he said.
