Bradford police officer charged with assaulting person under arrest
- Published
A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with assaulting a person under arrest.
Bradford-based constable Jacob Swallow, 24, is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Thursday accused of common assault.
He is alleged to have attacked a suspect who was under arrest in Keighley on 15 June last year.
The officer has been placed on restricted duties, the force said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.