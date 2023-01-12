Bonfire Night organised displays should return, says fire service
Fire chiefs have urged councils in West Yorkshire to restart organised Bonfire Night events to help reduce anti-social behaviour.
Many large events have been put on hold in recent years due to Covid-19 concerns and council budget pressures.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said organised firework displays improve safety and boost community engagement at the busiest time of year for crews.
A report by the service asks councils to encourage organised events in 2023.
It points out that the only large organised fireworks event in West Yorkshire for the 2022 season was held in Bradford - a city centre display to coincide with the city's Christmas lights switch-on, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The report, which will be presented to West Yorkshire Fire Authority's Community Safety Committee on Friday, reads: "A lasting impact of Covid-19 and other world events saw the reduction of diversionary activities hosted by third sector partners, such as organised bonfires.
"These types of activities should be supported and encouraged to assist in the reduction of anti-social behaviour."
'Keep communities as safe as possible'
In September, Leeds City Council said all six of its organised Bonfire Night events had been scrapped as part of efforts to slash "non-essential" spending.
The displays at East End Park, Roundhay Park, Woodhouse Moor, Springhead Park, Middleton Park and Bramley Park have not been held since 2019.
Scott Donegan, Operations Response Area Manager at the fire service, said: "Having organised activities of course helps to reduce risk, but clearly there is a cost associated for those who hold such events, whether they are publicly or privately funded, and that is not something we are in a position to help with sadly.
"We will of course offer our support where we can to those that need it to ensure communities are kept as safe as possible across West Yorkshire."
