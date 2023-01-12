Man dies after being found under recovery truck in Elland
A man has died after he was found underneath a recovery truck on a road in Calderdale.
The man, in his 50s, was found with serious injuries by ambulance staff on the Elland exit slip road of the A629 Calderdale Way.
West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened some time on Wednesday between 22:15 GMT and 01:30 GMT.
The force said the man was the driver of the Renault truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the truck on the slip road or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicle to contact them.
