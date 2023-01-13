Terror suspect who allegedly praised Guy Fawkes found dead in custody
A terror suspect who allegedly "praised Guy Fawkes" for his attempt to blow up Parliament was found dead in custody, it has emerged.
Benjamin Hyland, from Yeadon, in Leeds, had been charged with a string of terror offences, including trying to make a 3D-printed gun.
He was remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 9 December.
However, he was found dead two days later, the Old Bailey heard.
The case against him was formally discontinued after a brief hearing on Friday.
Mr Hyland had been arrested on 2 December after information was received he had purchased chemicals, including sulphur powder and hydrogen peroxide.
He was also accused of attempting to manufacture a submachine gun by 3D printing its parts.
During the previous hearing, prosecutor Emma Haraway told the court "This is a defendant who has the knowledge to build weapons and firearms and to make explosive devices.
"The indications are that he was gathering information and material to advance his terrorist ideology of seeking to defeat the government. He sees it is an oppressive system of governing the country.
"He has praised Guy Fawkes for his use of gunpowder," she added.
It had also been alleged that Mr Hyland was the leader of a group called the English Republican Army and had used his position to post social media messages encouraging terrorism, the court was told.
Mr Hyland had been charged with 11 offences under terrorism, firearms and explosive substances laws.
