More than 1,000 burial plots in Wakefield cemetery extension
- Published
Work to create more than 1,000 new burial plots is to begin at a West Yorkshire cemetery.
Wakefield Council said the £500,000 extension of Hemsworth Cemetery, would allow families to lay loved ones to rest in the town for decades to come.
The project would see 1,175 plots formed on 3.4 acres (1.4 hectares) of land bordering the existing cemetery, officials said.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of May.
Councillor Jack Hemingway, said: "We recognise that Hemsworth is a close-knit community and people want to be able to lay their loved ones to rest in the town.
"So we are extending the cemetery to make sure that for many years to come people will continue to have this choice."
Mr Hemingway, the council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said the council had done its best to minimise disruption for cemetery visitors while work took place.
"People will still be able to visit their loved ones' graves as normal," he said.
