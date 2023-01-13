Halton Moor: Fifteen people in court over violent disorder
- Published
A further 15 people have appeared in court in connection with two nights of violent disorder in Leeds.
Police officers and vehicles were attacked when trouble flared in the Halton Moor area on 7 and 8 November 2020, Leeds Magistrates' Court heard.
Eleven defendants appeared at court on Wednesday and a further 15 attended hearings on Thursday.
Four were bailed to Leeds Crown Court on 8 February while 11 will appear at Leeds Youth Court on 22 February.
The defendants are charged with offences including violent disorder, burglary and arson.
A total of 26 people have been charged in connection with the incident, which happened in the area around Kendal Road and Rathmell Road.
