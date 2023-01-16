Tenants on Leeds Sugar Hill Estate on life after eviction battle
Tenants forced to leave a Leeds housing estate after a lengthy battle have spoken about their experiences.
Plans to flatten the 70-home suburb in Oulton were put forward in 2017, but residents were not served with eviction notices until 2021.
Now, with the homes set to be demolished later this year, the BBC spoke to those ordered to leave.
While some have described the move as "extremely difficult" others believe they have landed on their feet.
The pre-fabricated houses in Sugar Hill Close and Wordsworth Drive were built for the National Coal Board (NCB) in the 1950s to provide housing for miners at the nearby Rothwell Colliery, which closed in the 1980s.
The properties were acquired by Pemberstones in 2001 and, in 2017, the company announced plans to demolish them due to structural issues.
Leeds City Council initially rejected the company's planning application in 2019, but a government inspector later overturned the ruling.
In 2022, the majority left the tight-knit community and their homes were boarded up.
John and Cindy Readman struggled to find suitable accommodation to rent in the area, but eventually found a property in the nearby villager of Allerton Bywater.
"I found the move very hard," Mrs Readman said.
"Moving away from somewhere you love not from choice, it was extremely difficult."
The couple, who were among those who fought to either stay in their homes or to be allowed to return when the redevelopment was finished, finally moved in April after 16 years in their previous home.
In the meantime, the estate has been left to decay.
"You look round now and it is just overgrown and neglected, it is heart-breaking really," Mr Readman said.
Linda Elsworth was another tenant who struggled to find somewhere to move to, but now has a council-owned home in Rothwell.
"The eviction notice was for December (2021) and I just explained there was nowhere I could go and we managed to get an extension of 12 weeks."
She said in the last week of that extension the council offered her a bungalow and she moved in July.
"Everything in the property is suitable for me," she said.
"I think I have fallen on my feet with this place. It came at the right time, its the right place and its got everything I need.
"I couldn't be happier to be honest."
The only people left on the estate are 10 tenants with protected rights.
People like Barry and Mavis Abbey are guaranteed a new home once the new estate is built, but in the meantime they are living on a near-abandoned street.
"I think it is disgusting what they've done with the houses," Mr Abbey said.
He said there have been break-ins and vandalism since homes were boarded-up.
The couple have lived on the estate for over 30 years and Mr Abbey is concerned about what the new home they will be offered will be like.
"I don't believe anything until we find out what happens at the end.
"If they build us a rabbit hutch I ain't moving."
The estate was bought by Leeds Federated Housing Association in September last year who intend to use the original planning permission to redevelop the site.
A spokesperson said they were aiming to "minimise disruption" for the regulated tenants who remain.
"We expected the first phase of demolition to take place by mid-2023 and new homes available for the 10 regulated tenants 12 to 18 months later."
