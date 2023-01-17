Knottingley: Kellingley Social Club report branded 'a shambles'
- Published
Plans to turn a rundown Knottingley social club into a new community hub have been scrapped after a report to councillors was branded "a shambles".
Wakefield Council had been expected to approve the £5.9m spend on Kellingley Social Club when it met on Tuesday.
But council leader Denise Jeffery said the agenda item had been deferred to allow a new report to be drawn up.
Knottingley councillor Tom Gordon described the cabinet report as "a shambles of the highest order".
Mr Gordon said: "There were parts that needed clarification, and portions which were fundamentally false and needed withdrawing."
The funding would have enabled phase one of the project to begin by refurbishing the club's sports pavilion.
'Reckless and dangerous'
Mr Gordon said residents were angry over proposals to provide community services on licensed premises.
He said: "The report talks around providing health opportunities at a pub.
"It is reckless, dangerous, and frankly ethically wrong to ask people who may have a history of substance abuse, or need help, support or training, or need to access employment, or have suffered abuse, to go get help at a licensed premises.
"You would not find a job centre or citizens advice where you can get a pint while you visit."
The cabinet report says the newly-refurbished building would have two separate entrances to provide segregation between community and social functions.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the full cost of the project is estimated to be £10.7m, mainly due to the poor condition of the building.
The building has suffered from a lack of investment over the years, resulting in it becoming dated and less appealing to residents, the report stated.
'Ghost town'
Kellingley Social Club is currently closed, with a temporary building in its place.
Timmy Moon, owner of Knottingley DIY, remembers when it was once the beating heart of the town.
He said: "It would always be busy. Many people would be drinking. There would be rooms with buffets on. Everyone's 18th and 21st birthday parties would be there."
Speaking before the council meeting, Mr Moon said he hoped investment would help spark a revival of the area, adding: "It's like a ghost town sometimes. If there was something to see, all these shops would be booming again."
The site, including playing fields, main building and pavilion, has been on a 60-year lease to the trustees of Kellingley Miners' Social Welfare Centre since 1965.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.