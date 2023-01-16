Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house
- Published
Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home.
A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told.
Daniel Shaw was jailed for 10 years and six months and his older brother Joseph was jailed for six-and-a-half years.
The pair admitted conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
The court heard that the man told officers he had been storing the heroin and cash to clear his own drugs debt.
Three days after the heroin seizure officers arrested Daniel Shaw, 26, at his home in Albion Road, Bradford, and the subsequent investigation linked him to the collection of the bags containing the drugs from an address in Rodley.
His brother Joseph, 29, of Green Road, Baildon, was also suspected of involvement in drugs offences and he was arrested in November 2021.
The court heard there were phone messages between the brothers discussing plans to supply cocaine although there was no evidence that any of the drugs were actually obtained by them.
Joseph Shaw also admitted he had made two trips to London in February 2021 to collect packages of heroin and bring them back to Bradford.
The brothers, who had no previous convictions, were said to come from a hard-working, law-abiding family and Judge Ahmed Nadim said they had committed offences "in the pursuit of riches and a lifestyle" outside their reach.
Det Ch Insp Andy Farrell said: "This is a fantastic result for Bradford District, not only have we removed a significant amount of drugs off the streets but we have put behind bars two men fuelling those streets with drugs.
"We regularly see the harm that Class A drugs cause both to the induvial users and to our communities where they fuel crime and anti-social behaviour that impacts on ordinary people's lives."
