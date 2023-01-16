Elland: Police name man found dead under recovery truck
A man who was found dead under a truck on a road in West Yorkshire has been named by police.
The body of John Brown, 54, from Elland was discovered by paramedics under his recovery van on the A629 Calderdale Way, near Halifax, early on Thursday morning.
No other vehicles were thought to have been involved, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The force renewed an appeal for witnesses and any dashcam footage.
Police said it was thought the incident occurred between 22:15 GMT on Wednesday 11 January and 01:30 GMT on Thursday 12 January.
