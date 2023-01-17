Scott Hall Road crash: Tributes left after mum and child killed in Leeds
- Published
Tributes have been left at the scene where a mother and her child died after being hit by a car which crashed during the morning rush-hour.
They were struck by an Audi TT on Scott Hall Road in Leeds at about 08:30 GMT on Monday.
Police said the pair, believed to be pedestrians, were hit by the car before it crashed into the wall of the Vertu Jaguar dealership.
Flowers and a teddy bear were among tributes left by the roadside.
Speaking at the scene on Tuesday, Martin Murphy said although he didn't know the victims, he felt compelled to leave flowers to pay his respects.
"It's heartbreaking what's happened, you don't need to have known the family to be affected by it," he said.
"I have a little boy and it makes me so upset to think what the family must be going through."
Mr Murphy raised concerns about fast driving on the road - a major route into the city - and said he was frightened by some of the speeds he had witnessed in the past.
"It is such a busy road. I come down here regularly on my bike and the way drivers fly down here is shocking."
West Yorkshire Police said both the woman and the child were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Audi suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was under arrest, the force said.
A spokesperson for Vertu Leeds Jaguar Land Rover said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this horrific incident."