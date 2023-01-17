Wakefield restoration work exposes ancient timber frame
- Published
Restoration work has uncovered the frame of what could be Wakefield's oldest surviving timber building.
The discovery was made during work being carried out in Silver Street as part of a £3.8m conservation scheme.
Timber from the frame, which includes carved posts usually associated with a high-status house, is being analysed, but it is thought it could date back to the 1500s.
Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery called it an "exciting discovery".
The building at 6-8 Silver Street is one of 16 in the city where work is being carried out as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme run by Wakefield Council and Historic England.
Mrs Jeffery said: "This is such an exciting discovery that has come about thanks to the work that we're doing to preserve and protect these buildings for future generations.
"Scientific investigations are under way to date the timbers, and we await the experts' verdict, but it is possible this fantastic project has revealed the oldest surviving timber building in our city."
The building has been covered up to preserve the timbers but the council has released an image of what the frame looks like.
The 16th Century includes the reigns of Henry VII, Henry VIII and Elizabeth I.
Richard Butterfield, from Historic England, said: "It's fantastic that work to restore the heritage of Westgate High Street has uncovered such an intriguing find.
"This building is a physical link through time to our past, in an area which is rich in history and significance for local people."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.