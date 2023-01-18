Leeds sporting greats feature in memorabilia exhibition
Some of Leeds' best-loved sporting heroes are being celebrated in a new exhibition opening in the city.
All to Play For at the Abbey House Museum in Kirkstall will feature items from double gold Olympic medal winners Nicola Adams and Alistair Brownlee.
Memorabilia from earlier sports stars also feature, including cyclist Beryl Burton and rugby league's John Holmes.
The show, which also covers amateur sport and other competitive events, runs from Saturday to 31 December.
Adams, who became the first woman to win Olympic boxing gold at London 2012 and retained her boxing title four years later in Rio, has shared a pair of her boxing gloves for the exhibition.
Uniform and a bike belonging to Brownlee, who became the first athlete to win successive Olympic triathlon golds after wins in 2012 and 2016, will also be on display.
Sections are dedicated to Burton, who won more than 90 domestic cycling championships and seven world titles, and John Holmes, who won the 1972 Rugby League World Cup with Great Britain at the age of 20.
It also includes a huge collection of Leeds United memorabilia, the museum said, from the teams of the 1960s up until present day.
Kitty Ross, Leeds Museums and Galleries curator of social history, said the exhibition displayed the "city's timeless competitive spirit".
"I'm hoping it will appeal to sports fans, but also those who perhaps don't like it but may find something in it which resonates with them," she said.
"We've got a trophy cabinet looking at all the things people compete for, including photography competitions, trophies for rose growing along with sporting contests - a lot of things can be competitive."
