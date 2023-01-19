Home is where the 'art' is in Leeds
Paintings which would normally hang on art gallery walls are to be loaned-out for people to hang in their homes.
A total of 140 works from Leeds Art Gallery are being made available for people to hire for up to a year.
The gallery is one of few nationally to run the Picture Library Programme, which started in 1961.
The gallery's Jane Bhoyroo said it was "very special to give audiences the opportunity to borrow a work they've been particularly drawn to".
Works available to borrow would include recently-conserved pieces including Utagawa Kunisada's Evening Reading Party and Jim Dine's Wolfman, officials said.
Ms Bhoyroo, principal keeper of Leeds Art Gallery, said the selection of artworks which made up the Picture Library was "wonderfully varied".
"We can't wait to see visitors exploring the collection in person and choosing their favourite artworks once again," she added.
'World class artworks'
Loans were available to both individuals and businesses for a variety of hire fees, the gallery said.
Selection days where people can pick their favourite artwork are to take place from 19 - 22 January.
Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's executive member for economy, culture and education, said Leeds had a "remarkable collection of world class artworks and exhibits".
Mr Pryor said it was "always our priority to share that incredible collection with the people of Leeds in engaging and innovative ways".
