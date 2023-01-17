West Yorkshire Police officer charged with sexual assault
A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
PC Lee Parker, 40, is also accused of outraging public decency following an off-duty incident in December 2021, police said.
The officer was suspended from duty at the start of a police investigation into the incidents.
PC Parker is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 19 January.
