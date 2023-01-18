Death of man trampled by cows near Wakefield was accidental, jury finds
The death of a man who was trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown was accidental, an inquest jury has found.
Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
The couple had entered a field off Hollinghirst Lane on 29 September 2020.
A jury at an inquest in Wakefield into Mr Holmes' death reached a verdict of accidental death on Wednesday.
Mr Holmes was walking on a public footpath with his wife and two dogs on leads when the herd of cattle and calves charged at him, the inquest heard.
Senior Coroner Kevin McLoughlin said the number of people killed in incidents like this was "truly alarming".
The court heard 11 people had been killed in similar incidents in 2020 and Mr McLoughlin said it was clear that cows with young calves did not mix well with dogs.
He said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) should work with councils and farmers to restrict walkers near cows with calves.
