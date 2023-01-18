Halifax fatal collision victim named
A woman killed in a car crash in West Yorkshire has been named by police.
Margaret Loveday, 76, from Keighley, died when the white Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a grey Toyota Prius on the Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road in Halifax on 9 January.
The man driving the Prius was taken to hospital with serious injuries and had since been discharged, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force renewed its appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The collision took place close to the junction with Score Hill at about 11:10 GMT, officers said.
