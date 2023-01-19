Leeds: Teenager seriously injured in Middleton stabbing
- Published
A teenager has been seriously injured after being stabbed in the Middleton area of Leeds.
The 15-year-old boy was attacked in the Sissons Road/Middleton Park Avenue area of the city at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
He is being treated in hospital for injuries which the force said were not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers have appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.
Det Insp Ryan Malyk said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and working to establish what has taken place and identify those involved.
"I would like to reassure the wider community how seriously we treat incidents of this nature, and we will be working with neighbourhood colleagues to gather evidence and provide reassurance patrols in the area."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.