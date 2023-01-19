A1(M) crash: Serious collision shuts road southbound near Boston Spa
- Published
A serious three-vehicle collision on the A1(M) has led to the road being closed southbound in West Yorkshire.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the incident, between junction 45 for Wetherby and junction 44 for York, at about 10:00 GMT, West Yorkshire Police said.
One man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries, the force said.
A diversion is in place, but motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.