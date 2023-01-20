Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon fee questioned by councillor
The £60 entry fee for a marathon set up to honour rugby league legend Rob Burrow has been criticised by a Leeds councillor.
The race on 14 May will raise money for charities supporting people with motor neurone disease (MND).
Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung said the price of entering the marathon was a "barrier" to disadvantaged people.
A spokesperson for organisers Jane Tomlinson's Run For All said the fees covered the cost of staging the event.
It is the first time Leeds has hosted a marathon since 2003, and the route will start and finish at Headingley Stadium, where Burrow used to play.
The former Leeds Rhinos player was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and has gone on to raise millions of pounds for charity.
Ms Marshall Katung is one of several councillors taking part in the race and said she was "really proud" the marathon was being staged in the city.
But she told a council meeting: "My concern is the cost of it. How can people who are not as privileged as ourselves take part in such a sport?
"If you think of the cost of participating - I'm thinking of the barriers - what are we doing to encourage amateur runners to take part in such a beautiful event coming up in our city?"
'World-class event'
Run For All said the entry fee was comparable to the price of entering other events of a similar size, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A spokesperson for the organisation said it had "always strived to remove barriers to participation" for individuals and charities.
"To date we haven't received any negative feedback from the public as to the cost of entry," they said.
"The cost of staging a world-class event of this nature, over 26.2 miles of closed roads in and around the city is substantial and we want to ensure we are both engaging and supporting the communities in which the run will travel through."
Demand for places in both the marathon and the half marathon has been high, with people from all areas of the city applying to run, and the events are expected to reach their entry limit, according to the organisers.
