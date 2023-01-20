Cordon at St James's Hospital in Leeds over suspicious package
- Published
Police have cordoned off part of St James's Hospital in Leeds after a "suspicious package" was found.
Officers and the bomb squad are on site after the discovery outside the Gledhow wing of the hospital in Beckett Street.
A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety and people are being asked to avoid the entrance.
Police said they were liaising with Army specialists "to make an assessment in line with normal procedures".
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it was working with emergency services to manage the incident.
The trust said patients should attend appointments as usual unless contacted but urged them to allow extra time for travel and parking.
However, the trust said visiting for patients currently in Gledhow wing and Lincoln wing of the hospital had been suspended until it had more information.
It said that access to the hospital would be though Almas Street or Gledhow Road.
