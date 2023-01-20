Khalfan Seif: Two further arrests in Huddersfield murder inquiry
- Published
Two further arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man found stabbed at his home in Huddersfield.
Khalfan Seif, 33, died in hospital after being attacked at an address in Springdale Avenue on Saturday night.
West Yorkshire Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder.
A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force said.
A total of five arrests have now been made in connection with the stabbing.
On Wednesday, the force arrested two men, aged 18 and 19, on suspicion of murder and a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The force added the 22-year-old has since been released on police bail, while the others remain in custody.
