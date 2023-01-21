Leeds man, 75, dies in hit-and-run collision
Published
A 75-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run collision in Leeds, police said.
The victim died in hospital on Monday, three days after he was seriously injured as he crossed a road in Pudsey.
A 31-year-old man from Bradford has been arrested and a Hyundai car has been seized by detectives.
West Yorkshire Police appealed for witnesses to the crash, at the junction of Leeds Bradford Road and Swinnow Lane at 21:05 GMT on 13 January.
Police said the vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene and turned right on to Swinnow Lane and then left on to Broad Lane.
The arrested man has since been released on bail.
Police have not yet named the elderly victim, who lived in Leeds.
