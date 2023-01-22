Khalfan Seif: Three charged with murder after Huddersfield stabbing
Three men have been charged with murder and robbery following the stabbing of Khalfan Seif in Huddersfield.
Mr Seif died on Sunday 15 August after being stabbed at his Springdale Avenue home the night before.
Sahil Ansar, 18, and Amaan Ansar, 19, both of Springdale Avenue, and Wahaab Said, 19, of Broad Street, Sheffield, are due in court on Monday.
A 22-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
The three men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court after being charged by West Yorkshire Police.
Any witnesses to the incident, or those with information, are asked to get in touch with police.
