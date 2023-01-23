Man arrested over attempted Bradford cemetery abduction
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to abduct a teenage girl from a cemetery in Bradford.
The girl, 16, was approached and grabbed by a man at Bowling Cemetery, on Rooley Lane, at 16:20 GMT on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson said, despite the suspect's efforts the teenager managed to run away and is safe and well.
The force said a 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.
