Bradford children's services boss given permanent role
- Published
The interim head of Bradford Council's troubled children's services department has been given the role on a permanent basis, the authority has announced.
Marium Haque was appointed after former head Mark Douglas stood down in 2021.
The department is due to be taken over by a Children's Trust in April, after years of poor performance and being rated "inadequate" by Ofsted in 2018.
Ms Haque said she wanted to ensure "services meet the needs of all children and young people".
The council was told it would be stripped of control of its children's services in January 2022 in the wake of the murder of 16-month-old Star Hobson by her mother's partner.
'Improve outcomes'
Ms Haque, a former teacher, said: "I am looking forward to continuing to lead our improvement journey as Strategic Director for Children's Services".
She added: "I am especially interested in what we can do to improve outcomes, particularly for children and young people who may experience additional challenges and difficulties.
"I am excited to continue to work with the dedicated team we have in children's services and to work closely with the new Bradford Children and Families Trust."
Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council, said: "I am delighted that Marium has accepted the post on a permanent basis.
"With her experience of delivering for children and families, she has shown herself to be an outstanding candidate for the role and I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with her and her team as we move forward."
