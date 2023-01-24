Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him.
Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police.
The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force said.
He was last seen in East Yorkshire but has links to the Bradford area and across the north of England.
As well as his unusual ear injury, Mr Poppleton is described as white, of medium build and 6ft 1in (1.85m) tall.
Police have asked anyone who has information about his whereabouts or who sees him to get in touch.
