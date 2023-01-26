David Oluwale: Leeds bridge remembering race harassment victim opened
A new bridge honouring the legacy of a man who died after being racially harassed by police officers has been officially opened in Leeds.
The David Oluwale Bridge, which spans the River Aire, was formally opened at a ceremony earlier.
Mr Oluwale, from Nigeria, was last seen fleeing police in April 1969 and he was later found drowned in the Aire.
The council said the bridge was a symbol of ambition and commitment to diversity and inclusion in Leeds.
Mr Oluwale's body was found in the river after he had been targeted by officers because of his mental health, homelessness and race, the council said.
The new pedestrian bridge, which is between Sovereign Street and Water Lane, was both a physical link and metaphorical bridge between the present and future of Leeds as a city, the David Oluwale Memorial Association (DOMA) said.
Emily Zobel Marshall, DOMA's co-chair, said: "The new David Oluwale Bridge is deeply symbolic.
"It is a physical emblem of our commitment to confront historic institutional failings and prejudices which led to the death of an innocent man, as well as a representation of renewal; of our commitment to aim for a future where people from all cultural and economic backgrounds are made to feel safe and welcome in Leeds."
Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said the bridge was "a truly inspiring monument".
"By acknowledging the city's past as we look forward to what lies ahead for Leeds, we are ensuring that we pass on the lessons we have learned to future generations while encouraging them to continue to strive for a brighter future."
Alison Lowe OBE, deputy mayor for policing and crime, helped open the bridge at the ceremony on Thursday.
"It's a moving tribute to a life so cruelly cut short and an important reminder for us all to do better.
"Whilst the situation has improved since his death, there is more to be done and we continue to work towards a West Yorkshire which is safe, just and inclusive for all."
The 40-tonne bridge was manoeuvred into position in March 2022 by engineers.
It is hoped it will be key to providing better links between the city centre, the railway station and green spaces across the city.
Funding for the bridge came from central government as part of an £8.6m package awarded to the council.
Who was David Oluwale?
Born in Lagos in 1930, David Oluwale migrated from Nigeria in August 1949.
He hid on a cargo ship destined for Hull and was jailed for being a stowaway.
Upon release, Leeds became his home and he worked in industries helping rebuild the post-war city.
But after being re-incarcerated and labelled schizophrenic, David Oluwale spent his final two years homeless in Leeds city centre, routinely mentally and physically abused by police officers Insp Geoffrey Ellerker and Sgt Kenneth Kitching.
Mr Oluwale was chased by the officers towards the River Aire in the early hours of 18 April 1969 and his body was found in the water two weeks later.
The officers were later jailed for a series of assaults, but justice and civil rights campaigners said their trial presented a deliberately negative portrait of Mr Oluwale as a "social nuisance".
