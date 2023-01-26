Leeds St James's Hospital: Man charged with planning terror attack
- Published
A man has been charged with planning a terror attack after a suspect package was found outside St James's Hospital in Leeds.
Mohammad Farooq, 27, was arrested last Friday after the discovery led to some parts of the hospital being evacuated.
He has been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism and explosives and firearms offences.
Mr Farooq, of Hetton Road, Roundhay, Leeds, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East said Mr Farooq had been remanded in custody.
He has been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and keeping an explosive with intent to endanger life or property,
Det Ch Supt James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said enquiries had shown it was an "isolated incident".
He added: "We are satisfied that there is currently no evidence of an increased risk to the public, within our communities or the UK hospital estate, in connection with this investigation."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.