Halifax firefighter Lorna Dodd makes GB triathlon team
A firefighter who took part in her first triathlon less than a year ago is to represent Great Britain in the sport's world championships.
Lorna Dodd, from Queensbury, joined West Yorkshire Fire Service in 2016.
Last July she competed in her first triathlon race, which involves swimming, cycling and running.
Her second attempt was at a qualifying event to represent her country. "I was thrilled when I was told I'd qualified," said Ms Dodd.
She said she had been interested in cycling and running since she was a child but it was a friend who first persuaded her to take part in a triathlon.
"I took to open water swimming during the first lockdown to improve my ability to deal with the cold," she said.
"Swimming fast hasn't been one of my main skills, so a triathlon never really appealed to me.
"Even though I'd love to win I'll be competing with athletes from across the world so placing in the top 10 in my age category is a nice goal to aim for."
Ms Dodd will be part of the super-sprint distance team, swimming 400m (1,312ft), cycling 10km (6.2m) and running 2.5km (1.55m) in the 30 to 34 age group.
Ms Dodd joined the fire service after doing a range of jobs including working as a sports hall assistant, a projectionist at a cinema and a bike ability instructor.
Craig McCulloch, assistant district commander for the fire service in Halifax, said physical fitness was an important part of a firefighter's job.
He said it was "fantastic to see when one of our team has such a high level of fitness that they are chosen to represent their country in a global competition".
The championships will take place in Pontevedra in Spain from 20 to 24 September.
