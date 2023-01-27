James Stunt to wait 20 months for money-laundering retrial
Socialite James Stunt has been told he will have to wait more than a year and a half for his retrial on a money laundering charge.
The ex-husband of F1 heiress Petra Ecclestone was found not guilty of forgery at Leeds Crown Court in December after a seven month trial.
But the jury failed to reach a verdict on a money laundering charge.
On Friday, Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said Mr Stunt's retrial will begin on 30 September 2024.
The fresh trial is due to be held at Leeds Crown Court, with Mr Stunt appearing alongside five other defendants.
He appeared in court via video link on Friday, in navy blue pyjamas and lying in bed, telling the court he was not feeling well.
The trial related to an alleged criminal network which prosecutors claimed had deposited £266m into the accounts of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield between January 2014 and September 2016.
Mr Stunt denies one count of money laundering.
