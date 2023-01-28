Leeds: Man, 18, seriously injured in city centre stabbing
An 18-year-old man has been stabbed in Leeds city centre, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the Fish Street area at about 18:50 GMT on Friday.
West Yorkshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.
Det Insp John Graham, of Leeds District CID, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working to establish what has taken place and identify those involved."
A cordon remains in place, including at Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, and King Edward Street.
Det Insp Graham added: "I would like to reassure the community that we take incidents of this nature very seriously and we will do everything we can to find those responsible."
Witnesses are asked to call police.
