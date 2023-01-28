Stanley Ferry: Liam Hinchliffe death 'not suspicious'

Stanley Ferry near WakefieldGoogle
Liam Hinchliffe's body was recovered from Stanley Ferry, near Wakefield, on Tuesday

The death of a man whose body was recovered from a watercourse in West Yorkshire is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Liam Hinchliffe, 30, was reported missing on 30 December, prompting an extensive search.

His body was recovered from Stanley Ferry, near Wakefield, on Tuesday.

On Saturday, West Yorkshire Police confirmed the force was treating the case as a "sudden death, which is not suspicious".

Family photo
Police say they are not the death of Liam Hinchliffe as suspicious

The force added it was aware of "unhelpful and inaccurate speculation" regarding Mr Hinchliffe's death on social media, which was upsetting to his family.

