West Yorkshire Police to clamp down on illegal e-scooters
West Yorkshire Police is preparing a week-long crackdown on those who ride e-scooters illegally.
It is against the law to ride privately-owned e-scooters on a UK public road, pavement or cycle lane, the force said.
From Monday, officers will be explaining the law to those they catch riding e-scooters illegally.
Insp Chris Robinson warned that, in some circumstances, scooters may be seized and riders prosecuted.
Under UK law, e-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) and are treated as motor vehicles and subject to the same legal requirements.
As e-scooters do not have number plates, signalling ability and, in some cases, rear lights, they cannot be used legally on the roads.
E-scooters can be used on private land, with the permission of the landowner, the force said.
The government is currently running trials of rental e-scooters, which are insured and can be used on roads and cycle lanes. However, there are no such trials currently taking place in West Yorkshire, the force said.
